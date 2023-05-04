Notable Thursday Option Activity: AMPY, FHN, NUE

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Amplify Energy Corp (Symbol: AMPY), where a total of 11,845 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 285.6% of AMPY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 414,791 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 5,164 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 516,400 underlying shares of AMPY. Below is a chart showing AMPY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

First Horizon Corp (Symbol: FHN) options are showing a volume of 161,692 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 16.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 280.6% of FHN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 14,007 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of FHN. Below is a chart showing FHN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

And Nucor Corp. (Symbol: NUE) saw options trading volume of 39,200 contracts, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares or approximately 217.3% of NUE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $152.50 strike call option expiring May 12, 2023, with 14,030 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of NUE. Below is a chart showing NUE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $152.50 strike highlighted in orange:

