Markets
AMGN

Notable Thursday Option Activity: AMGN, GM, CCL

February 02, 2023 — 01:51 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Amgen Inc (Symbol: AMGN), where a total of 13,617 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 59% of AMGN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $242.50 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 1,789 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 178,900 underlying shares of AMGN. Below is a chart showing AMGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $242.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

General Motors Co (Symbol: GM) saw options trading volume of 94,005 contracts, representing approximately 9.4 million underlying shares or approximately 55.1% of GM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $46 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 5,053 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 505,300 underlying shares of GM. Below is a chart showing GM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $46 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And Carnival Corp (Symbol: CCL) options are showing a volume of 222,088 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 22.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.3% of CCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 40.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 25,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of CCL. Below is a chart showing CCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AMGN options, GM options, or CCL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 JKE Videos
 TFLT Videos
 RCON Historical Stock Prices

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AMGN
GM
CCL

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.