Notable Thursday Option Activity: AMGN, GM, CCL

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Amgen Inc (Symbol: AMGN), where a total of 13,617 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 59% of AMGN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $242.50 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 1,789 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 178,900 underlying shares of AMGN. Below is a chart showing AMGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $242.50 strike highlighted in orange:

General Motors Co (Symbol: GM) saw options trading volume of 94,005 contracts, representing approximately 9.4 million underlying shares or approximately 55.1% of GM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $46 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 5,053 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 505,300 underlying shares of GM. Below is a chart showing GM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $46 strike highlighted in orange:

And Carnival Corp (Symbol: CCL) options are showing a volume of 222,088 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 22.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.3% of CCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 40.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 25,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of CCL. Below is a chart showing CCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

