Notable Thursday Option Activity: AMGN, ABBV, RCL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Amgen Inc (Symbol: AMGN), where a total volume of 19,544 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 83.6% of AMGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $295 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 2,206 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 220,600 underlying shares of AMGN. Below is a chart showing AMGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $295 strike highlighted in orange:

AbbVie Inc (Symbol: ABBV) options are showing a volume of 45,511 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 83% of ABBV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 12,071 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of ABBV. Below is a chart showing ABBV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

And Royal Caribbean Group (Symbol: RCL) saw options trading volume of 25,874 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 67.5% of RCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 13,526 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of RCL. Below is a chart showing RCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

