Notable Thursday Option Activity: AMGN, ABBV, RCL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Amgen Inc (Symbol: AMGN), where a total volume of 19,544 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 83.6% of AMGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $295 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 2,206 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 220,600 underlying shares of AMGN. Below is a chart showing AMGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $295 strike highlighted in orange:
AbbVie Inc (Symbol: ABBV) options are showing a volume of 45,511 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 83% of ABBV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 12,071 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of ABBV. Below is a chart showing ABBV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:
And Royal Caribbean Group (Symbol: RCL) saw options trading volume of 25,874 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 67.5% of RCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 13,526 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of RCL. Below is a chart showing RCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AMGN options, ABBV options, or RCL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: MLAB Insider Buying
GRC Average Annual Return
Delta Air Lines 13F Filers
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.