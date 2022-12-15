Notable Thursday Option Activity: AMC, EXPE, MPW

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (Symbol: AMC), where a total volume of 163,020 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 16.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 56.4% of AMC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 28.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $6 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 35,577 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares of AMC. Below is a chart showing AMC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6 strike highlighted in orange:

Expedia Group Inc (Symbol: EXPE) options are showing a volume of 11,889 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.4% of EXPE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 2,622 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 262,200 underlying shares of EXPE. Below is a chart showing EXPE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

And Medical Properties Trust Inc (Symbol: MPW) options are showing a volume of 60,333 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.9% of MPW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring February 17, 2023, with 14,309 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of MPW. Below is a chart showing MPW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

