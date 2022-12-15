Markets
AMC

Notable Thursday Option Activity: AMC, EXPE, MPW

December 15, 2022 — 03:30 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (Symbol: AMC), where a total volume of 163,020 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 16.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 56.4% of AMC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 28.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $6 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 35,577 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares of AMC. Below is a chart showing AMC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

Expedia Group Inc (Symbol: EXPE) options are showing a volume of 11,889 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.4% of EXPE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 2,622 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 262,200 underlying shares of EXPE. Below is a chart showing EXPE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

And Medical Properties Trust Inc (Symbol: MPW) options are showing a volume of 60,333 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.9% of MPW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring February 17, 2023, with 14,309 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of MPW. Below is a chart showing MPW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AMC options, EXPE options, or MPW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Institutional Holders of ARCH
 MYGN Historical Stock Prices
 Funds Holding GLDG

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AMC
EXPE
MPW

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.