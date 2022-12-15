Notable Thursday Option Activity: AMC, EXPE, MPW

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (Symbol: AMC), where a total volume of 163,020 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 16.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 56.4% of AMC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 28.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $6 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 35,577 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares of AMC. Below is a chart showing AMC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6 strike highlighted in orange:
Expedia Group Inc (Symbol: EXPE) options are showing a volume of 11,889 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.4% of EXPE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 2,622 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 262,200 underlying shares of EXPE. Below is a chart showing EXPE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:
And Medical Properties Trust Inc (Symbol: MPW) options are showing a volume of 60,333 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.9% of MPW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring February 17, 2023, with 14,309 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of MPW. Below is a chart showing MPW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AMC options, EXPE options, or MPW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Institutional Holders of ARCH
MYGN Historical Stock Prices
Funds Holding GLDG
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.