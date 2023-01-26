Notable Thursday Option Activity: AMBA, KLAC, BORR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Ambarella, Inc. (Symbol: AMBA), where a total of 2,054 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 205,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.2% of AMBA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 486,520 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $83 strike call option expiring January 27, 2023, with 203 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 20,300 underlying shares of AMBA. Below is a chart showing AMBA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $83 strike highlighted in orange:

KLA Corp (Symbol: KLAC) saw options trading volume of 4,803 contracts, representing approximately 480,300 underlying shares or approximately 42.1% of KLAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $390 strike put option expiring January 27, 2023, with 378 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 37,800 underlying shares of KLAC. Below is a chart showing KLAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $390 strike highlighted in orange:

And Borr Drilling Ltd (Symbol: BORR) options are showing a volume of 5,524 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 552,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42% of BORR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 4,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,000 underlying shares of BORR. Below is a chart showing BORR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

