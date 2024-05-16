News & Insights

Notable Thursday Option Activity: AM, MRVL, ALGN

May 16, 2024 — 03:16 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Antero Midstream Corp (Symbol: AM), where a total volume of 19,663 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 72.9% of AM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 10,059 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of AM. Below is a chart showing AM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Marvell Technology Inc (Symbol: MRVL) saw options trading volume of 73,103 contracts, representing approximately 7.3 million underlying shares or approximately 72.9% of MRVL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 4,881 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 488,100 underlying shares of MRVL. Below is a chart showing MRVL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Align Technology Inc (Symbol: ALGN) options are showing a volume of 4,964 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 496,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 72.3% of ALGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 686,685 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring May 24, 2024, with 1,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,200 underlying shares of ALGN. Below is a chart showing ALGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

