Notable Thursday Option Activity: AM, MRVL, ALGN

Marvell Technology Inc (Symbol: MRVL) saw options trading volume of 73,103 contracts, representing approximately 7.3 million underlying shares or approximately 72.9% of MRVL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 4,881 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 488,100 underlying shares of MRVL. Below is a chart showing MRVL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
And Align Technology Inc (Symbol: ALGN) options are showing a volume of 4,964 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 496,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 72.3% of ALGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 686,685 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring May 24, 2024, with 1,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,200 underlying shares of ALGN. Below is a chart showing ALGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AM options, MRVL options, or ALGN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: PFBC shares outstanding history
TRNC Historical Stock Prices
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding HNR
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.