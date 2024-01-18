News & Insights

Markets
ALB

Notable Thursday Option Activity: ALB, BALL, ENPH

January 18, 2024 — 02:03 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB), where a total of 47,535 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 207.2% of ALB's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 6,980 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 698,000 underlying shares of ALB. Below is a chart showing ALB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Ball Corp (Symbol: BALL) options are showing a volume of 24,576 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 147.4% of BALL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 11,755 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of BALL. Below is a chart showing BALL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) saw options trading volume of 63,039 contracts, representing approximately 6.3 million underlying shares or approximately 142.3% of ENPH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 19,250 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of ENPH. Below is a chart showing ENPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ALB options, BALL options, or ENPH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 REITs Hedge Funds Are Buying
 WHG Dividend Growth Rate
 CCXX Historical Stock Prices

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ALB
BALL
ENPH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.