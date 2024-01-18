Notable Thursday Option Activity: ALB, BALL, ENPH

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB), where a total of 47,535 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 207.2% of ALB's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 6,980 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 698,000 underlying shares of ALB. Below is a chart showing ALB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

Ball Corp (Symbol: BALL) options are showing a volume of 24,576 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 147.4% of BALL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 11,755 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of BALL. Below is a chart showing BALL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

And Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) saw options trading volume of 63,039 contracts, representing approximately 6.3 million underlying shares or approximately 142.3% of ENPH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 19,250 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of ENPH. Below is a chart showing ENPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

