Notable Thursday Option Activity: ALB, AMAT, PYPL

July 20, 2023 — 01:19 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB), where a total of 9,936 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 993,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 65.4% of ALB's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 3,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,100 underlying shares of ALB. Below is a chart showing ALB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

Applied Materials, Inc. (Symbol: AMAT) options are showing a volume of 33,617 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.5% of AMAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 2,129 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 212,900 underlying shares of AMAT. Below is a chart showing AMAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

And PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL) saw options trading volume of 89,718 contracts, representing approximately 9.0 million underlying shares or approximately 58.9% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 9,239 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 923,900 underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

