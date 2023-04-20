Notable Thursday Option Activity: AGX, TSLA, GATX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Argan Inc (Symbol: AGX), where a total of 3,550 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 355,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 615.7% of AGX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 57,655 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 3,063 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 306,300 underlying shares of AGX. Below is a chart showing AGX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA) saw options trading volume of 3.5 million contracts, representing approximately 346.8 million underlying shares or approximately 273.5% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 126.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 218,138 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 21.8 million underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

And GATX Corp (Symbol: GATX) options are showing a volume of 3,360 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 336,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 261.9% of GATX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 128,315 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 2,156 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 215,600 underlying shares of GATX. Below is a chart showing GATX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

