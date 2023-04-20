Notable Thursday Option Activity: AGX, TSLA, GATX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Argan Inc (Symbol: AGX), where a total of 3,550 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 355,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 615.7% of AGX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 57,655 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 3,063 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 306,300 underlying shares of AGX. Below is a chart showing AGX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA) saw options trading volume of 3.5 million contracts, representing approximately 346.8 million underlying shares or approximately 273.5% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 126.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 218,138 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 21.8 million underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:
And GATX Corp (Symbol: GATX) options are showing a volume of 3,360 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 336,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 261.9% of GATX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 128,315 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 2,156 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 215,600 underlying shares of GATX. Below is a chart showing GATX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AGX options, TSLA options, or GATX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: ETFs Holding KAI
MSGS Average Annual Return
NAN Options Chain
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.