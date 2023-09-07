News & Insights

Notable Thursday Option Activity: AEO, SNOW, SWBI

September 07, 2023 — 03:31 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (Symbol: AEO), where a total of 30,976 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 74% of AEO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $16 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 2,869 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 286,900 underlying shares of AEO. Below is a chart showing AEO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

Snowflake Inc (Symbol: SNOW) saw options trading volume of 35,341 contracts, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares or approximately 71% of SNOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike put option expiring September 08, 2023, with 3,980 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 398,000 underlying shares of SNOW. Below is a chart showing SNOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And Smith & Wesson Brands Inc (Symbol: SWBI) options are showing a volume of 2,213 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 221,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66.9% of SWBI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 330,905 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 819 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 81,900 underlying shares of SWBI. Below is a chart showing SWBI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
