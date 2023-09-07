Notable Thursday Option Activity: AEO, SNOW, SWBI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (Symbol: AEO), where a total of 30,976 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 74% of AEO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $16 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 2,869 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 286,900 underlying shares of AEO. Below is a chart showing AEO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:

Snowflake Inc (Symbol: SNOW) saw options trading volume of 35,341 contracts, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares or approximately 71% of SNOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike put option expiring September 08, 2023, with 3,980 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 398,000 underlying shares of SNOW. Below is a chart showing SNOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

And Smith & Wesson Brands Inc (Symbol: SWBI) options are showing a volume of 2,213 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 221,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66.9% of SWBI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 330,905 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 819 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 81,900 underlying shares of SWBI. Below is a chart showing SWBI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

