Notable Thursday Option Activity: ADBE, PYPL, CRM

December 29, 2022 — 01:32 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE), where a total volume of 29,116 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 87.5% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $440 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 4,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 450,000 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $440 strike highlighted in orange:

PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL) saw options trading volume of 132,945 contracts, representing approximately 13.3 million underlying shares or approximately 81.2% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 33,410 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

And Salesforce Inc (Symbol: CRM) saw options trading volume of 77,214 contracts, representing approximately 7.7 million underlying shares or approximately 60.1% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 9,667 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 966,700 underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
