Notable Thursday Option Activity: ADBE, PYPL, CRM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE), where a total volume of 29,116 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 87.5% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $440 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 4,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 450,000 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $440 strike highlighted in orange:
PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL) saw options trading volume of 132,945 contracts, representing approximately 13.3 million underlying shares or approximately 81.2% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 33,410 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:
And Salesforce Inc (Symbol: CRM) saw options trading volume of 77,214 contracts, representing approximately 7.7 million underlying shares or approximately 60.1% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 9,667 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 966,700 underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ADBE options, PYPL options, or CRM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
