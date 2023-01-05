Notable Thursday Option Activity: ADBE, HOG, SMPL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE), where a total of 31,460 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 103.4% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $450 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 2,470 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 247,000 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $450 strike highlighted in orange:
Harley-Davidson Inc (Symbol: HOG) saw options trading volume of 13,201 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 100.4% of HOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring January 06, 2023, with 4,631 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 463,100 underlying shares of HOG. Below is a chart showing HOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
And Simply Good Foods Company (Symbol: SMPL) saw options trading volume of 5,003 contracts, representing approximately 500,300 underlying shares or approximately 90.9% of SMPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 550,465 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 2,021 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 202,100 underlying shares of SMPL. Below is a chart showing SMPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
