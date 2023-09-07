Notable Thursday Option Activity: ADBE, FANG, MS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE), where a total volume of 13,873 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 63.4% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $560 strike call option expiring September 08, 2023, with 503 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,300 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $560 strike highlighted in orange:
Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG) options are showing a volume of 10,692 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.2% of FANG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 1,937 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 193,700 underlying shares of FANG. Below is a chart showing FANG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:
And Morgan Stanley (Symbol: MS) saw options trading volume of 33,700 contracts, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares or approximately 59.8% of MS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $92.50 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 7,600 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 760,000 underlying shares of MS. Below is a chart showing MS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $92.50 strike highlighted in orange:
