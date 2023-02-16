Notable Thursday Option Activity: ACN, AMAT, UPS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Accenture plc (Symbol: ACN), where a total volume of 9,720 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 972,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.4% of ACN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $315 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 6,856 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 685,600 underlying shares of ACN. Below is a chart showing ACN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $315 strike highlighted in orange:

Applied Materials, Inc. (Symbol: AMAT) options are showing a volume of 30,382 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49% of AMAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 2,808 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 280,800 underlying shares of AMAT. Below is a chart showing AMAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

And United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS) options are showing a volume of 12,867 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.2% of UPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $165 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 1,952 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 195,200 underlying shares of UPS. Below is a chart showing UPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

