Markets
ACN

Notable Thursday Option Activity: ACN, AMAT, UPS

February 16, 2023 — 01:36 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Accenture plc (Symbol: ACN), where a total volume of 9,720 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 972,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.4% of ACN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $315 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 6,856 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 685,600 underlying shares of ACN. Below is a chart showing ACN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $315 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

Applied Materials, Inc. (Symbol: AMAT) options are showing a volume of 30,382 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49% of AMAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 2,808 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 280,800 underlying shares of AMAT. Below is a chart showing AMAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS) options are showing a volume of 12,867 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.2% of UPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $165 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 1,952 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 195,200 underlying shares of UPS. Below is a chart showing UPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ACN options, AMAT options, or UPS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 IPOs
 Funds Holding SFNC
 ICUI Options Chain

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ACN
AMAT
UPS

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.