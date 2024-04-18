News & Insights

Markets
ABR

Notable Thursday Option Activity: ABR, ZM, GXO

April 18, 2024 — 03:20 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Arbor Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: ABR), where a total of 22,273 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 66.2% of ABR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $13 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 8,251 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 825,100 underlying shares of ABR. Below is a chart showing ABR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Zoom Video Communications Inc (Symbol: ZM) saw options trading volume of 16,153 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 66% of ZM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $61 strike call option expiring April 26, 2024, with 1,409 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 140,900 underlying shares of ZM. Below is a chart showing ZM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $61 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And GXO Logistics Inc (Symbol: GXO) options are showing a volume of 6,199 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 619,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.5% of GXO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 960,440 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 2,058 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 205,800 underlying shares of GXO. Below is a chart showing GXO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ABR options, ZM options, or GXO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Highest Yield Preferreds
 ABN Historical Stock Prices
 IVE shares outstanding history

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ABR
ZM
GXO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.