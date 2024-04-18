Notable Thursday Option Activity: ABR, ZM, GXO

Zoom Video Communications Inc (Symbol: ZM) saw options trading volume of 16,153 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 66% of ZM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $61 strike call option expiring April 26, 2024, with 1,409 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 140,900 underlying shares of ZM. Below is a chart showing ZM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $61 strike highlighted in orange:
And GXO Logistics Inc (Symbol: GXO) options are showing a volume of 6,199 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 619,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.5% of GXO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 960,440 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 2,058 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 205,800 underlying shares of GXO. Below is a chart showing GXO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
