Notable Thursday Option Activity: ABR, ZM, GXO

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Arbor Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: ABR), where a total of 22,273 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 66.2% of ABR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $13 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024 , with 8,251 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 825,100 underlying shares of ABR. Below is a chart showing ABR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:

Zoom Video Communications Inc (Symbol: ZM) saw options trading volume of 16,153 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 66% of ZM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $61 strike call option expiring April 26, 2024, with 1,409 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 140,900 underlying shares of ZM. Below is a chart showing ZM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $61 strike highlighted in orange:

And GXO Logistics Inc (Symbol: GXO) options are showing a volume of 6,199 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 619,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.5% of GXO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 960,440 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 2,058 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 205,800 underlying shares of GXO. Below is a chart showing GXO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ABR options, ZM options, or GXO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.