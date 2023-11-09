Notable Thursday Option Activity: ABNB, NKE, JNJ

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Airbnb Inc (Symbol: ABNB), where a total of 31,435 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 53.9% of ABNB's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $118 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 2,189 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 218,900 underlying shares of ABNB. Below is a chart showing ABNB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $118 strike highlighted in orange:
Nike (Symbol: NKE) options are showing a volume of 44,000 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.7% of NKE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 3,763 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 376,300 underlying shares of NKE. Below is a chart showing NKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
And Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ) options are showing a volume of 33,705 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49% of JNJ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 8,950 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 895,000 underlying shares of JNJ. Below is a chart showing JNJ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:
