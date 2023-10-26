Notable Thursday Option Activity: ABBV, ANET, WDC

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in AbbVie Inc (Symbol: ABBV), where a total of 26,502 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 61.9% of ABBV's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 7,616 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 761,600 underlying shares of ABBV. Below is a chart showing ABBV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:
Arista Networks Inc (Symbol: ANET) options are showing a volume of 10,754 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.3% of ANET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 796 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 79,600 underlying shares of ANET. Below is a chart showing ANET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:
And Western Digital Corp (Symbol: WDC) saw options trading volume of 18,785 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 57.5% of WDC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,380 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 138,000 underlying shares of WDC. Below is a chart showing WDC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ABBV options, ANET options, or WDC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Cheap Consumer Stocks
NEON YTD Return
Institutional Holders of ONL
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.