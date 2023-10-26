Notable Thursday Option Activity: ABBV, ANET, WDC

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in AbbVie Inc (Symbol: ABBV), where a total of 26,502 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 61.9% of ABBV's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 7,616 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 761,600 underlying shares of ABBV. Below is a chart showing ABBV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Arista Networks Inc (Symbol: ANET) options are showing a volume of 10,754 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.3% of ANET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 796 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 79,600 underlying shares of ANET. Below is a chart showing ANET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

And Western Digital Corp (Symbol: WDC) saw options trading volume of 18,785 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 57.5% of WDC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,380 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 138,000 underlying shares of WDC. Below is a chart showing WDC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

