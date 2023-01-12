Notable Thursday Option Activity: AAWW, BBBY, ATVI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (Symbol: AAWW), where a total volume of 10,044 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 275.5% of AAWW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 364,570 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 5,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,000 underlying shares of AAWW. Below is a chart showing AAWW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
Bed, Bath & Beyond, Inc. (Symbol: BBBY) saw options trading volume of 626,482 contracts, representing approximately 62.6 million underlying shares or approximately 191.1% of BBBY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 32.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike call option expiring January 13, 2023, with 41,258 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares of BBBY. Below is a chart showing BBBY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:
And Activision Blizzard, Inc. (Symbol: ATVI) saw options trading volume of 73,327 contracts, representing approximately 7.3 million underlying shares or approximately 158.6% of ATVI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 10,057 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of ATVI. Below is a chart showing ATVI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
