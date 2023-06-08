Notable Thursday Option Activity: AAL, RCL, LLY

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in American Airlines Group Inc (Symbol: AAL), where a total volume of 99,478 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 9.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.7% of AAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 22.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 10,681 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of AAL. Below is a chart showing AAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:

Royal Caribbean Group (Symbol: RCL) saw options trading volume of 15,011 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 43.3% of RCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 972 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 97,200 underlying shares of RCL. Below is a chart showing RCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

And Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY) saw options trading volume of 12,123 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 42.6% of LLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $450 strike call option expiring June 09, 2023, with 2,323 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 232,300 underlying shares of LLY. Below is a chart showing LLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $450 strike highlighted in orange:

