Notable Thursday Option Activity: AAL, HUBB, WMT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in American Airlines Group Inc (Symbol: AAL), where a total volume of 288,558 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 28.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 73% of AAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 39.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring January 26, 2024, with 32,134 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares of AAL. Below is a chart showing AAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Hubbell Inc. (Symbol: HUBB) options are showing a volume of 1,805 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 180,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.5% of HUBB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 303,355 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $340 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 1,514 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 151,400 underlying shares of HUBB. Below is a chart showing HUBB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:

And Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT) options are showing a volume of 31,165 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.4% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $162.50 strike call option expiring January 26, 2024, with 6,065 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 606,500 underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $162.50 strike highlighted in orange:

