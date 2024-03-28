News & Insights

Notable Thursday Option Activity: AA, INTC, WHR

March 28, 2024 — 03:37 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Alcoa Corporation (Symbol: AA), where a total volume of 27,329 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.7% of AA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 3,731 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 373,100 underlying shares of AA. Below is a chart showing AA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC) options are showing a volume of 202,124 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 20.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.8% of INTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 47.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $44 strike call option expiring April 05, 2024, with 10,783 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of INTC. Below is a chart showing INTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $44 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Whirlpool Corp (Symbol: WHR) saw options trading volume of 7,866 contracts, representing approximately 786,600 underlying shares or approximately 42.2% of WHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 1,777 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 177,700 underlying shares of WHR. Below is a chart showing WHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AA options, INTC options, or WHR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

