Notable Thursday Option Activity: AA, INTC, WHR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Alcoa Corporation (Symbol: AA), where a total volume of 27,329 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.7% of AA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024 , with 3,731 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 373,100 underlying shares of AA. Below is a chart showing AA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC) options are showing a volume of 202,124 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 20.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.8% of INTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 47.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $44 strike call option expiring April 05, 2024, with 10,783 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of INTC. Below is a chart showing INTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $44 strike highlighted in orange:

And Whirlpool Corp (Symbol: WHR) saw options trading volume of 7,866 contracts, representing approximately 786,600 underlying shares or approximately 42.2% of WHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 1,777 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 177,700 underlying shares of WHR. Below is a chart showing WHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AA options, INTC options, or WHR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.