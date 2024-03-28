Notable Thursday Option Activity: AA, INTC, WHR

Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC) options are showing a volume of 202,124 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 20.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.8% of INTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 47.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $44 strike call option expiring April 05, 2024, with 10,783 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of INTC. Below is a chart showing INTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $44 strike highlighted in orange:
And Whirlpool Corp (Symbol: WHR) saw options trading volume of 7,866 contracts, representing approximately 786,600 underlying shares or approximately 42.2% of WHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 1,777 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 177,700 underlying shares of WHR. Below is a chart showing WHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:
