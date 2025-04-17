Markets
Notable Thursday Option Activity: ZS, PPTA, AMC

April 17, 2025 — 03:22 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Zscaler Inc (Symbol: ZS), where a total volume of 12,446 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.3% of ZS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring April 25, 2025, with 1,517 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 151,700 underlying shares of ZS. Below is a chart showing ZS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

Perpetua Resources Corp (Symbol: PPTA) options are showing a volume of 6,049 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 604,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.7% of PPTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 2,970 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 297,000 underlying shares of PPTA. Below is a chart showing PPTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (Symbol: AMC) options are showing a volume of 40,568 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.4% of AMC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $3 strike call option expiring April 25, 2025, with 5,446 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 544,600 underlying shares of AMC. Below is a chart showing AMC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ZS options, PPTA options, or AMC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

