Notable Thursday Option Activity: ZS, AAL, MCD

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Zscaler Inc (Symbol: ZS), where a total of 15,726 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 69.7% of ZS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $280 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025 , with 1,046 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 104,600 underlying shares of ZS. Below is a chart showing ZS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

American Airlines Group Inc (Symbol: AAL) options are showing a volume of 372,878 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 37.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69.4% of AAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 53.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $13 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 55,006 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.5 million underlying shares of AAL. Below is a chart showing AAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:

And McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD) saw options trading volume of 28,501 contracts, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares or approximately 67.9% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring July 11, 2025, with 1,971 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 197,100 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ZS options, AAL options, or MCD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

