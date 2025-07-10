Notable Thursday Option Activity: ZS, AAL, MCD

American Airlines Group Inc (Symbol: AAL) options are showing a volume of 372,878 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 37.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69.4% of AAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 53.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $13 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 55,006 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.5 million underlying shares of AAL. Below is a chart showing AAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:
And McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD) saw options trading volume of 28,501 contracts, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares or approximately 67.9% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring July 11, 2025, with 1,971 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 197,100 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ZS options, AAL options, or MCD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
