Markets
ZS

Notable Thursday Option Activity: ZS, AAL, MCD

July 10, 2025 — 03:31 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Zscaler Inc (Symbol: ZS), where a total of 15,726 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 69.7% of ZS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $280 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 1,046 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 104,600 underlying shares of ZS. Below is a chart showing ZS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

American Airlines Group Inc (Symbol: AAL) options are showing a volume of 372,878 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 37.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69.4% of AAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 53.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $13 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 55,006 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.5 million underlying shares of AAL. Below is a chart showing AAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD) saw options trading volume of 28,501 contracts, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares or approximately 67.9% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring July 11, 2025, with 1,971 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 197,100 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ZS options, AAL options, or MCD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Cheap REIT Stocks
 TRVI Videos
 UL Options Chain

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Cheap REIT Stocks-> TRVI Videos-> UL Options Chain-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ZS
AAL
MCD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.