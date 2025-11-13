Markets
Notable Thursday Option Activity: XYZ, FSLR, IRM

November 13, 2025

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Block Inc (Symbol: XYZ), where a total of 29,726 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.8% of XYZ's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 4,550 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 455,000 underlying shares of XYZ. Below is a chart showing XYZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR) options are showing a volume of 10,590 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.2% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $260 strike put option expiring November 14, 2025, with 1,408 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 140,800 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

And Iron Mountain Inc (Symbol: IRM) saw options trading volume of 5,687 contracts, representing approximately 568,700 underlying shares or approximately 41.3% of IRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 2,437 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 243,700 underlying shares of IRM. Below is a chart showing IRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

