Notable Thursday Option Activity: XYZ, FSLR, IRM

First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR) options are showing a volume of 10,590 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.2% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $260 strike put option expiring November 14, 2025, with 1,408 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 140,800 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:
And Iron Mountain Inc (Symbol: IRM) saw options trading volume of 5,687 contracts, representing approximately 568,700 underlying shares or approximately 41.3% of IRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 2,437 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 243,700 underlying shares of IRM. Below is a chart showing IRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for XYZ options, FSLR options, or IRM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
