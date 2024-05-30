Notable Thursday Option Activity: WYNN, GILD, UPST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN), where a total volume of 8,473 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 847,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.2% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $93 strike call option expiring May 31, 2024 , with 1,244 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 124,400 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $93 strike highlighted in orange:

Gilead Sciences Inc (Symbol: GILD) options are showing a volume of 29,387 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.4% of GILD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $67.50 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 15,911 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of GILD. Below is a chart showing GILD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $67.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Upstart Holdings Inc (Symbol: UPST) saw options trading volume of 27,261 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 46.8% of UPST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $23.50 strike call option expiring May 31, 2024, with 5,224 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 522,400 underlying shares of UPST. Below is a chart showing UPST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23.50 strike highlighted in orange:

