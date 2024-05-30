News & Insights

WYNN

Notable Thursday Option Activity: WYNN, GILD, UPST

May 30, 2024 — 03:25 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN), where a total volume of 8,473 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 847,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.2% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $93 strike call option expiring May 31, 2024, with 1,244 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 124,400 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $93 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Gilead Sciences Inc (Symbol: GILD) options are showing a volume of 29,387 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.4% of GILD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $67.50 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 15,911 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of GILD. Below is a chart showing GILD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $67.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Upstart Holdings Inc (Symbol: UPST) saw options trading volume of 27,261 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 46.8% of UPST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $23.50 strike call option expiring May 31, 2024, with 5,224 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 522,400 underlying shares of UPST. Below is a chart showing UPST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for WYNN options, GILD options, or UPST options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
