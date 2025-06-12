Notable Thursday Option Activity: WMB, CF, ADP

CF Industries Holdings Inc (Symbol: CF) saw options trading volume of 19,005 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 82.6% of CF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 4,033 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 403,300 underlying shares of CF. Below is a chart showing CF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:
And Automatic Data Processing Inc. (Symbol: ADP) saw options trading volume of 10,216 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 68.4% of ADP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $270 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 4,180 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 418,000 underlying shares of ADP. Below is a chart showing ADP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for WMB options, CF options, or ADP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Latest 13F Filings
KTEL Insider Buying
EBMT Videos
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.