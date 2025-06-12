Notable Thursday Option Activity: WMB, CF, ADP

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Williams Cos Inc (Symbol: WMB), where a total of 75,562 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 7.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 103.8% of WMB's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025 , with 14,794 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of WMB. Below is a chart showing WMB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

CF Industries Holdings Inc (Symbol: CF) saw options trading volume of 19,005 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 82.6% of CF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 4,033 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 403,300 underlying shares of CF. Below is a chart showing CF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

And Automatic Data Processing Inc. (Symbol: ADP) saw options trading volume of 10,216 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 68.4% of ADP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $270 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 4,180 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 418,000 underlying shares of ADP. Below is a chart showing ADP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for WMB options, CF options, or ADP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.