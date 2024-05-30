Notable Thursday Option Activity: WHR, GLW, ABNB

Corning Inc (Symbol: GLW) options are showing a volume of 34,744 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70.5% of GLW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 3,125 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 312,500 underlying shares of GLW. Below is a chart showing GLW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
And Airbnb Inc (Symbol: ABNB) options are showing a volume of 32,758 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67.2% of ABNB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $144 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 2,702 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 270,200 underlying shares of ABNB. Below is a chart showing ABNB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $144 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for WHR options, GLW options, or ABNB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
