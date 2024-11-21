News & Insights

Notable Thursday Option Activity: VTLE, BJ, ISRG

November 21, 2024 — 03:20 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Vital Energy, Inc (Symbol: VTLE), where a total of 4,036 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 403,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.3% of VTLE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 835,625 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 1,602 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 160,200 underlying shares of VTLE. Below is a chart showing VTLE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (Symbol: BJ) options are showing a volume of 5,508 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 550,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.7% of BJ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring December 20, 2024, with 1,091 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 109,100 underlying shares of BJ. Below is a chart showing BJ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Intuitive Surgical Inc (Symbol: ISRG) saw options trading volume of 6,016 contracts, representing approximately 601,600 underlying shares or approximately 47.5% of ISRG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $550 strike call option expiring November 22, 2024, with 1,530 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 153,000 underlying shares of ISRG. Below is a chart showing ISRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $550 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for VTLE options, BJ options, or ISRG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
