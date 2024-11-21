Notable Thursday Option Activity: VTLE, BJ, ISRG

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (Symbol: BJ) options are showing a volume of 5,508 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 550,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.7% of BJ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring December 20, 2024, with 1,091 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 109,100 underlying shares of BJ. Below is a chart showing BJ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
And Intuitive Surgical Inc (Symbol: ISRG) saw options trading volume of 6,016 contracts, representing approximately 601,600 underlying shares or approximately 47.5% of ISRG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $550 strike call option expiring November 22, 2024, with 1,530 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 153,000 underlying shares of ISRG. Below is a chart showing ISRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $550 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for VTLE options, BJ options, or ISRG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Oversold Canadian Stocks
Institutional Holders of XSPL
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding IVCB
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.