Notable Thursday Option Activity: VTLE, BJ, ISRG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Vital Energy, Inc (Symbol: VTLE), where a total of 4,036 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 403,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.3% of VTLE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 835,625 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025 , with 1,602 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 160,200 underlying shares of VTLE. Below is a chart showing VTLE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (Symbol: BJ) options are showing a volume of 5,508 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 550,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.7% of BJ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring December 20, 2024, with 1,091 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 109,100 underlying shares of BJ. Below is a chart showing BJ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

And Intuitive Surgical Inc (Symbol: ISRG) saw options trading volume of 6,016 contracts, representing approximately 601,600 underlying shares or approximately 47.5% of ISRG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $550 strike call option expiring November 22, 2024, with 1,530 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 153,000 underlying shares of ISRG. Below is a chart showing ISRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $550 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for VTLE options, BJ options, or ISRG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.