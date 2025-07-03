Notable Thursday Option Activity: VSCO, WFC, DE

Wells Fargo & Co (Symbol: WFC) options are showing a volume of 79,940 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.5% of WFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $83 strike put option expiring July 11, 2025, with 11,051 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of WFC. Below is a chart showing WFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $83 strike highlighted in orange:
And Deere & Co. (Symbol: DE) saw options trading volume of 4,986 contracts, representing approximately 498,600 underlying shares or approximately 42% of DE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $550 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 2,739 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 273,900 underlying shares of DE. Below is a chart showing DE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $550 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for VSCO options, WFC options, or DE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
