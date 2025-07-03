Markets
VSCO

Notable Thursday Option Activity: VSCO, WFC, DE

July 03, 2025 — 03:34 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Victorias Secret & Co (Symbol: VSCO), where a total volume of 16,132 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.6% of VSCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 7,195 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 719,500 underlying shares of VSCO. Below is a chart showing VSCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:

Wells Fargo & Co (Symbol: WFC) options are showing a volume of 79,940 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.5% of WFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $83 strike put option expiring July 11, 2025, with 11,051 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of WFC. Below is a chart showing WFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $83 strike highlighted in orange:

And Deere & Co. (Symbol: DE) saw options trading volume of 4,986 contracts, representing approximately 498,600 underlying shares or approximately 42% of DE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $550 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 2,739 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 273,900 underlying shares of DE. Below is a chart showing DE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $550 strike highlighted in orange:

Stocks mentioned

VSCO
WFC
DE

