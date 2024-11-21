Notable Thursday Option Activity: VRT, ACHR, MS

Archer Aviation Inc (Symbol: ACHR) saw options trading volume of 136,732 contracts, representing approximately 13.7 million underlying shares or approximately 62.5% of ACHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 14,569 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of ACHR. Below is a chart showing ACHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7 strike highlighted in orange:
And Morgan Stanley (Symbol: MS) options are showing a volume of 39,742 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.7% of MS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $137 strike call option expiring November 22, 2024, with 22,450 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of MS. Below is a chart showing MS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $137 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for VRT options, ACHR options, or MS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Universal Health Services MACD
Funds Holding CJES
Institutional Holders of TFII
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.