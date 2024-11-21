News & Insights

Notable Thursday Option Activity: VRT, ACHR, MS

November 21, 2024 — 03:20 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Vertiv Holdings Co (Symbol: VRT), where a total volume of 40,597 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 63.6% of VRT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 1,663 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 166,300 underlying shares of VRT. Below is a chart showing VRT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

Archer Aviation Inc (Symbol: ACHR) saw options trading volume of 136,732 contracts, representing approximately 13.7 million underlying shares or approximately 62.5% of ACHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 14,569 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of ACHR. Below is a chart showing ACHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7 strike highlighted in orange:

And Morgan Stanley (Symbol: MS) options are showing a volume of 39,742 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.7% of MS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $137 strike call option expiring November 22, 2024, with 22,450 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of MS. Below is a chart showing MS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $137 strike highlighted in orange:

