Notable Thursday Option Activity: VRRM, ASTS, BA

AST SpaceMobile Inc (Symbol: ASTS) options are showing a volume of 125,076 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 12.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 116.4% of ASTS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring August 08, 2025, with 27,585 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares of ASTS. Below is a chart showing ASTS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) options are showing a volume of 81,325 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 109.6% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike put option expiring August 22, 2025, with 10,215 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for VRRM options, ASTS options, or BA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: BCRX Average Annual Return
CMF Options Chain
Institutional Holders of TIXT
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.