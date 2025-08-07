Notable Thursday Option Activity: VRRM, ASTS, BA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Verra Mobility Corp (Symbol: VRRM), where a total volume of 10,399 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 116.7% of VRRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 891,405 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025 , with 9,974 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 997,400 underlying shares of VRRM. Below is a chart showing VRRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

AST SpaceMobile Inc (Symbol: ASTS) options are showing a volume of 125,076 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 12.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 116.4% of ASTS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring August 08, 2025, with 27,585 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares of ASTS. Below is a chart showing ASTS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) options are showing a volume of 81,325 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 109.6% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike put option expiring August 22, 2025, with 10,215 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

