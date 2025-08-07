Markets
Notable Thursday Option Activity: VRRM, ASTS, BA

August 07, 2025 — 03:21 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Verra Mobility Corp (Symbol: VRRM), where a total volume of 10,399 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 116.7% of VRRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 891,405 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 9,974 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 997,400 underlying shares of VRRM. Below is a chart showing VRRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

AST SpaceMobile Inc (Symbol: ASTS) options are showing a volume of 125,076 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 12.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 116.4% of ASTS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring August 08, 2025, with 27,585 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares of ASTS. Below is a chart showing ASTS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) options are showing a volume of 81,325 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 109.6% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike put option expiring August 22, 2025, with 10,215 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for VRRM options, ASTS options, or BA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
