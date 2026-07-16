Notable Thursday Option Activity: VMD, RKLB, TNL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Viemed Healthcare Inc (Symbol: VMD), where a total of 2,667 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 266,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 69.9% of VMD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 381,585 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring August 21, 2026 , with 2,568 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 256,800 underlying shares of VMD. Below is a chart showing VMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Rocket Lab Corp (Symbol: RKLB) saw options trading volume of 180,676 contracts, representing approximately 18.1 million underlying shares or approximately 67.8% of RKLB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 26.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 6,290 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 629,000 underlying shares of RKLB. Below is a chart showing RKLB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

And Travel + Leisure Co (Symbol: TNL) options are showing a volume of 4,343 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 434,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.7% of TNL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 661,010 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring August 21, 2026, with 2,453 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 245,300 underlying shares of TNL. Below is a chart showing TNL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for VMD options, RKLB options, or TNL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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