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Notable Thursday Option Activity: VMD, RKLB, TNL

July 16, 2026 — 03:50 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Viemed Healthcare Inc (Symbol: VMD), where a total of 2,667 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 266,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 69.9% of VMD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 381,585 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring August 21, 2026, with 2,568 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 256,800 underlying shares of VMD. Below is a chart showing VMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Rocket Lab Corp (Symbol: RKLB) saw options trading volume of 180,676 contracts, representing approximately 18.1 million underlying shares or approximately 67.8% of RKLB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 26.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 6,290 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 629,000 underlying shares of RKLB. Below is a chart showing RKLB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Travel + Leisure Co (Symbol: TNL) options are showing a volume of 4,343 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 434,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.7% of TNL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 661,010 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring August 21, 2026, with 2,453 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 245,300 underlying shares of TNL. Below is a chart showing TNL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for VMD options, RKLB options, or TNL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further VMD Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

VMD
RKLB
TNL

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