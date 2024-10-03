News & Insights

Notable Thursday Option Activity: VLO, PLTR, RCL

October 03, 2024 — 01:17 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO), where a total volume of 18,722 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 56.2% of VLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 2,903 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 290,300 underlying shares of VLO. Below is a chart showing VLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Palantir Technologies Inc (Symbol: PLTR) saw options trading volume of 407,188 contracts, representing approximately 40.7 million underlying shares or approximately 50.2% of PLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 81.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $38 strike call option expiring October 04, 2024, with 20,798 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of PLTR. Below is a chart showing PLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $38 strike highlighted in orange:

And Royal Caribbean Group (Symbol: RCL) options are showing a volume of 9,034 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 903,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.4% of RCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $185 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 2,399 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 239,900 underlying shares of RCL. Below is a chart showing RCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

