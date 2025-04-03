Notable Thursday Option Activity: VFC, KSS, NE

Kohl's Corp. (Symbol: KSS) options are showing a volume of 76,602 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.9% of KSS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring May 02, 2025, with 10,062 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of KSS. Below is a chart showing KSS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:
And Noble Corporation plc (Symbol: NE) options are showing a volume of 11,764 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.9% of NE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring April 17, 2025, with 2,202 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 220,200 underlying shares of NE. Below is a chart showing NE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for VFC options, KSS options, or NE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Amgen YTD Return
ETFs Holding SIVB
SEIQ Videos
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.