Notable Thursday Option Activity: VFC, KSS, NE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in VF Corp. (Symbol: VFC), where a total volume of 56,723 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 52.2% of VFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025 , with 11,951 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of VFC. Below is a chart showing VFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Kohl's Corp. (Symbol: KSS) options are showing a volume of 76,602 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.9% of KSS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring May 02, 2025, with 10,062 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of KSS. Below is a chart showing KSS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

And Noble Corporation plc (Symbol: NE) options are showing a volume of 11,764 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.9% of NE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring April 17, 2025, with 2,202 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 220,200 underlying shares of NE. Below is a chart showing NE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

