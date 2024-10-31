Notable Thursday Option Activity: VFC, FUBO, BURL

fuboTV Inc (Symbol: FUBO) options are showing a volume of 33,724 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.8% of FUBO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 5,083 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 508,300 underlying shares of FUBO. Below is a chart showing FUBO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2 strike highlighted in orange:
And Burlington Stores Inc (Symbol: BURL) saw options trading volume of 3,736 contracts, representing approximately 373,600 underlying shares or approximately 48.5% of BURL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 769,895 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $270 strike call option expiring November 08, 2024, with 1,514 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 151,400 underlying shares of BURL. Below is a chart showing BURL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for VFC options, FUBO options, or BURL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
