Notable Thursday Option Activity: VEEV, VITL, YOU

Vital Farms Inc (Symbol: VITL) saw options trading volume of 8,527 contracts, representing approximately 852,700 underlying shares or approximately 78.7% of VITL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 5,979 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 597,900 underlying shares of VITL. Below is a chart showing VITL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
And Clear Secure Inc (Symbol: YOU) options are showing a volume of 14,346 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 77.4% of YOU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 2,136 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 213,600 underlying shares of YOU. Below is a chart showing YOU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for VEEV options, VITL options, or YOU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
