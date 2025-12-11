Notable Thursday Option Activity: V, GOOG, TTD

Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG) options are showing a volume of 124,579 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 12.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.3% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 28.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $332.50 strike call option expiring December 12, 2025, with 7,054 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 705,400 underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $332.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And The Trade Desk Inc (Symbol: TTD) options are showing a volume of 47,164 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.9% of TTD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 2,463 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 246,300 underlying shares of TTD. Below is a chart showing TTD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
