Notable Thursday Option Activity: V, C, WOOF

June 05, 2025 — 04:02 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Visa Inc (Symbol: V), where a total of 32,201 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 60.2% of V's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $360 strike put option expiring January 15, 2027, with 9,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 900,000 underlying shares of V. Below is a chart showing V's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $360 strike highlighted in orange:

Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C) options are showing a volume of 70,074 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.8% of C's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $74 strike put option expiring June 06, 2025, with 13,543 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of C. Below is a chart showing C's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $74 strike highlighted in orange:

And Petco Health & Wellness Co Inc (Symbol: WOOF) saw options trading volume of 20,502 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 56.8% of WOOF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $4 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 12,224 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of WOOF. Below is a chart showing WOOF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for V options, C options, or WOOF options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

