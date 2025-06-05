Notable Thursday Option Activity: V, C, WOOF

Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C) options are showing a volume of 70,074 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.8% of C's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $74 strike put option expiring June 06, 2025, with 13,543 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of C. Below is a chart showing C's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $74 strike highlighted in orange:
And Petco Health & Wellness Co Inc (Symbol: WOOF) saw options trading volume of 20,502 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 56.8% of WOOF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $4 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 12,224 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of WOOF. Below is a chart showing WOOF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for V options, C options, or WOOF options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Industrial Dividend Stock List
PINE Stock Predictions
APT Options Chain
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.