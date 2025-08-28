Markets
URBN

Notable Thursday Option Activity: URBN, GPRE, WEN

August 28, 2025 — 05:07 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (Symbol: URBN), where a total of 10,722 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 61.9% of URBN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 1,143 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 114,300 underlying shares of URBN. Below is a chart showing URBN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Green Plains Inc. (Symbol: GPRE) saw options trading volume of 10,540 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 56.7% of GPRE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17 strike call option expiring December 18, 2026, with 5,650 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 565,000 underlying shares of GPRE. Below is a chart showing GPRE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:

And Wendy's Co (Symbol: WEN) options are showing a volume of 38,611 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.8% of WEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $9 strike put option expiring October 17, 2025, with 32,691 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares of WEN. Below is a chart showing WEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:

