Notable Thursday Option Activity: UPST, SOUN, ASTS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Upstart Holdings Inc (Symbol: UPST), where a total volume of 44,274 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 66% of UPST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring November 08, 2024 , with 4,490 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 449,000 underlying shares of UPST. Below is a chart showing UPST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

SoundHound AI Inc (Symbol: SOUN) saw options trading volume of 156,958 contracts, representing approximately 15.7 million underlying shares or approximately 65.9% of SOUN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 23.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $6 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 22,176 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of SOUN. Below is a chart showing SOUN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6 strike highlighted in orange:

And AST SpaceMobile Inc (Symbol: ASTS) options are showing a volume of 63,285 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.1% of ASTS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $24 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 4,437 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 443,700 underlying shares of ASTS. Below is a chart showing ASTS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for UPST options, SOUN options, or ASTS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.