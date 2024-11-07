News & Insights

Notable Thursday Option Activity: UPST, SOUN, ASTS

November 07, 2024 — 03:19 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Upstart Holdings Inc (Symbol: UPST), where a total volume of 44,274 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 66% of UPST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring November 08, 2024, with 4,490 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 449,000 underlying shares of UPST. Below is a chart showing UPST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

SoundHound AI Inc (Symbol: SOUN) saw options trading volume of 156,958 contracts, representing approximately 15.7 million underlying shares or approximately 65.9% of SOUN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 23.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $6 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 22,176 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of SOUN. Below is a chart showing SOUN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6 strike highlighted in orange:

And AST SpaceMobile Inc (Symbol: ASTS) options are showing a volume of 63,285 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.1% of ASTS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $24 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 4,437 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 443,700 underlying shares of ASTS. Below is a chart showing ASTS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24 strike highlighted in orange:

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
