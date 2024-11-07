Notable Thursday Option Activity: UPST, SOUN, ASTS

SoundHound AI Inc (Symbol: SOUN) saw options trading volume of 156,958 contracts, representing approximately 15.7 million underlying shares or approximately 65.9% of SOUN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 23.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $6 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 22,176 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of SOUN. Below is a chart showing SOUN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6 strike highlighted in orange:
And AST SpaceMobile Inc (Symbol: ASTS) options are showing a volume of 63,285 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.1% of ASTS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $24 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 4,437 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 443,700 underlying shares of ASTS. Below is a chart showing ASTS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for UPST options, SOUN options, or ASTS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
