Notable Thursday Option Activity: UPST, DASH, REGN

August 01, 2024 — 06:19 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Upstart Holdings Inc (Symbol: UPST), where a total volume of 35,007 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 61% of UPST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $27.50 strike call option expiring August 02, 2024, with 2,754 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 275,400 underlying shares of UPST. Below is a chart showing UPST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

DoorDash Inc (Symbol: DASH) options are showing a volume of 24,675 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.3% of DASH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring August 09, 2024, with 1,817 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 181,700 underlying shares of DASH. Below is a chart showing DASH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: REGN) saw options trading volume of 2,297 contracts, representing approximately 229,700 underlying shares or approximately 58.9% of REGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 389,790 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1040 strike put option expiring August 16, 2024, with 354 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 35,400 underlying shares of REGN. Below is a chart showing REGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1040 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for UPST options, DASH options, or REGN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

