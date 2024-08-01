Notable Thursday Option Activity: UPST, DASH, REGN

DoorDash Inc (Symbol: DASH) options are showing a volume of 24,675 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.3% of DASH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring August 09, 2024, with 1,817 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 181,700 underlying shares of DASH. Below is a chart showing DASH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:
And Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: REGN) saw options trading volume of 2,297 contracts, representing approximately 229,700 underlying shares or approximately 58.9% of REGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 389,790 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1040 strike put option expiring August 16, 2024, with 354 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 35,400 underlying shares of REGN. Below is a chart showing REGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1040 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for UPST options, DASH options, or REGN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: CCS Stock Predictions
SRE Dividend History
GEF Price Target
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.