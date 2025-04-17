Notable Thursday Option Activity: UNH, GPN, AKAM

Global Payments Inc (Symbol: GPN) options are showing a volume of 39,236 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 124.6% of GPN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 7,226 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 722,600 underlying shares of GPN. Below is a chart showing GPN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
And Akamai Technologies Inc (Symbol: AKAM) options are showing a volume of 13,944 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67.2% of AKAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring May 16, 2025, with 7,522 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 752,200 underlying shares of AKAM. Below is a chart showing AKAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for UNH options, GPN options, or AKAM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: SYY YTD Return
Institutional Holders of AMHC
DPCS shares outstanding history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.