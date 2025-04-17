Notable Thursday Option Activity: UNH, GPN, AKAM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH), where a total volume of 218,101 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 21.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 373% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $450 strike put option expiring April 17, 2025 , with 10,357 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $450 strike highlighted in orange:

Global Payments Inc (Symbol: GPN) options are showing a volume of 39,236 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 124.6% of GPN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 7,226 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 722,600 underlying shares of GPN. Below is a chart showing GPN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

And Akamai Technologies Inc (Symbol: AKAM) options are showing a volume of 13,944 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67.2% of AKAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring May 16, 2025, with 7,522 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 752,200 underlying shares of AKAM. Below is a chart showing AKAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for UNH options, GPN options, or AKAM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

