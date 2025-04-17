Markets
UNH

Notable Thursday Option Activity: UNH, GPN, AKAM

April 17, 2025 — 02:36 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH), where a total volume of 218,101 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 21.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 373% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $450 strike put option expiring April 17, 2025, with 10,357 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $450 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Global Payments Inc (Symbol: GPN) options are showing a volume of 39,236 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 124.6% of GPN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 7,226 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 722,600 underlying shares of GPN. Below is a chart showing GPN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Akamai Technologies Inc (Symbol: AKAM) options are showing a volume of 13,944 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67.2% of AKAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring May 16, 2025, with 7,522 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 752,200 underlying shares of AKAM. Below is a chart showing AKAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for UNH options, GPN options, or AKAM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 SYY YTD Return
 Institutional Holders of AMHC
 DPCS shares outstanding history

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
SYY YTD Return-> Institutional Holders of AMHC-> DPCS shares outstanding history-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

UNH
GPN
AKAM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.