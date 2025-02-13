Notable Thursday Option Activity: ULTA, WST, IFF

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA), where a total volume of 4,101 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 410,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 820,585 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $425 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025 , with 1,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,100 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $425 strike highlighted in orange:

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (Symbol: WST) options are showing a volume of 2,208 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 220,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.7% of WST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 453,105 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring February 21, 2025, with 214 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 21,400 underlying shares of WST. Below is a chart showing WST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

And International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (Symbol: IFF) saw options trading volume of 6,416 contracts, representing approximately 641,600 underlying shares or approximately 48.6% of IFF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 6,396 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 639,600 underlying shares of IFF. Below is a chart showing IFF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ULTA options, WST options, or IFF options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.