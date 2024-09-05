Notable Thursday Option Activity: UHS, LULU, GIII

lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU) saw options trading volume of 15,036 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 62.8% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $280 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 1,625 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 162,500 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:
And G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (Symbol: GIII) saw options trading volume of 2,244 contracts, representing approximately 224,400 underlying shares or approximately 60.2% of GIII's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 373,025 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 397 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 39,700 underlying shares of GIII. Below is a chart showing GIII's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
