Notable Thursday Option Activity: UHS, LULU, GIII

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Universal Health Services, Inc. (Symbol: UHS), where a total of 3,562 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 356,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 63.9% of UHS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 557,135 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024 , with 1,951 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 195,100 underlying shares of UHS. Below is a chart showing UHS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU) saw options trading volume of 15,036 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 62.8% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $280 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 1,625 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 162,500 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

And G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (Symbol: GIII) saw options trading volume of 2,244 contracts, representing approximately 224,400 underlying shares or approximately 60.2% of GIII's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 373,025 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 397 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 39,700 underlying shares of GIII. Below is a chart showing GIII's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

