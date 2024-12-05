Notable Thursday Option Activity: UBER, UAL, MO

United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL) options are showing a volume of 52,303 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 95% of UAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 3,852 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 385,200 underlying shares of UAL. Below is a chart showing UAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:
And Altria Group Inc (Symbol: MO) saw options trading volume of 54,870 contracts, representing approximately 5.5 million underlying shares or approximately 76.2% of MO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $58 strike call option expiring December 06, 2024, with 26,691 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares of MO. Below is a chart showing MO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $58 strike highlighted in orange:
