Notable Thursday Option Activity: UBER, MRK, CELH

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Uber Technologies Inc (Symbol: UBER), where a total volume of 81,001 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 8.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 58.5% of UBER's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring November 08, 2024 , with 8,522 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 852,200 underlying shares of UBER. Below is a chart showing UBER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Merck & Co Inc (Symbol: MRK) options are showing a volume of 51,471 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.4% of MRK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 10,770 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of MRK. Below is a chart showing MRK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

And Celsius Holdings Inc (Symbol: CELH) options are showing a volume of 32,017 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.7% of CELH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $31 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 6,238 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 623,800 underlying shares of CELH. Below is a chart showing CELH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $31 strike highlighted in orange:

