News & Insights

Markets
UBER

Notable Thursday Option Activity: UBER, MRK, CELH

October 03, 2024 — 03:28 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Uber Technologies Inc (Symbol: UBER), where a total volume of 81,001 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 8.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 58.5% of UBER's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring November 08, 2024, with 8,522 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 852,200 underlying shares of UBER. Below is a chart showing UBER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Merck & Co Inc (Symbol: MRK) options are showing a volume of 51,471 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.4% of MRK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 10,770 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of MRK. Below is a chart showing MRK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Celsius Holdings Inc (Symbol: CELH) options are showing a volume of 32,017 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.7% of CELH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $31 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 6,238 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 623,800 underlying shares of CELH. Below is a chart showing CELH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $31 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for UBER options, MRK options, or CELH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Healthcare Dividend Stock List
 AAV YTD Return
 SCV Historical Stock Prices

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

UBER
MRK
CELH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.