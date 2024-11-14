Notable Thursday Option Activity: TPB, TDC, VRSN

Teradata Corp (Symbol: TDC) saw options trading volume of 6,197 contracts, representing approximately 619,700 underlying shares or approximately 68.4% of TDC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 905,945 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 3,021 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 302,100 underlying shares of TDC. Below is a chart showing TDC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
And Verisign Inc (Symbol: VRSN) options are showing a volume of 4,702 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 470,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.1% of VRSN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 690,370 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike put option expiring December 20, 2024, with 1,943 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 194,300 underlying shares of VRSN. Below is a chart showing VRSN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for TPB options, TDC options, or VRSN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
