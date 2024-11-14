News & Insights

Notable Thursday Option Activity: TPB, TDC, VRSN

November 14, 2024 — 03:38 pm EST

November 14, 2024 — 03:38 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Turning Point Brands Inc (Symbol: TPB), where a total volume of 1,137 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 113,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 73.7% of TPB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 154,320 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 661 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 66,100 underlying shares of TPB. Below is a chart showing TPB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Teradata Corp (Symbol: TDC) saw options trading volume of 6,197 contracts, representing approximately 619,700 underlying shares or approximately 68.4% of TDC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 905,945 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 3,021 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 302,100 underlying shares of TDC. Below is a chart showing TDC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And Verisign Inc (Symbol: VRSN) options are showing a volume of 4,702 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 470,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.1% of VRSN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 690,370 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike put option expiring December 20, 2024, with 1,943 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 194,300 underlying shares of VRSN. Below is a chart showing VRSN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TPB options, TDC options, or VRSN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.





