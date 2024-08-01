Notable Thursday Option Activity: TMDX, CCOI, DVN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in TransMedics Group Inc (Symbol: TMDX), where a total of 3,505 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 350,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 58.6% of TMDX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 597,865 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $165 strike put option expiring August 16, 2024 , with 619 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 61,900 underlying shares of TMDX. Below is a chart showing TMDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (Symbol: CCOI) options are showing a volume of 2,784 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 278,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57% of CCOI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 488,070 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 1,556 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 155,600 underlying shares of CCOI. Below is a chart showing CCOI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

And Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) saw options trading volume of 34,454 contracts, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares or approximately 56.8% of DVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 6,140 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 614,000 underlying shares of DVN. Below is a chart showing DVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

