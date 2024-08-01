News & Insights

Notable Thursday Option Activity: TMDX, CCOI, DVN

August 01, 2024 — 06:19 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in TransMedics Group Inc (Symbol: TMDX), where a total of 3,505 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 350,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 58.6% of TMDX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 597,865 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $165 strike put option expiring August 16, 2024, with 619 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 61,900 underlying shares of TMDX. Below is a chart showing TMDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (Symbol: CCOI) options are showing a volume of 2,784 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 278,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57% of CCOI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 488,070 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 1,556 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 155,600 underlying shares of CCOI. Below is a chart showing CCOI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) saw options trading volume of 34,454 contracts, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares or approximately 56.8% of DVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 6,140 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 614,000 underlying shares of DVN. Below is a chart showing DVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for TMDX options, CCOI options, or DVN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
