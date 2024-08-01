Notable Thursday Option Activity: TMDX, CCOI, DVN

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (Symbol: CCOI) options are showing a volume of 2,784 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 278,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57% of CCOI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 488,070 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 1,556 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 155,600 underlying shares of CCOI. Below is a chart showing CCOI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
And Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) saw options trading volume of 34,454 contracts, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares or approximately 56.8% of DVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 6,140 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 614,000 underlying shares of DVN. Below is a chart showing DVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for TMDX options, CCOI options, or DVN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
