Notable Thursday Option Activity: TKO, TPX, ROOT

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (Symbol: TPX) options are showing a volume of 14,749 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 75.2% of TPX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $47.50 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 4,216 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 421,600 underlying shares of TPX. Below is a chart showing TPX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Root Inc (Symbol: ROOT) options are showing a volume of 2,279 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 227,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69.5% of ROOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 327,900 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 394 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 39,400 underlying shares of ROOT. Below is a chart showing ROOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
