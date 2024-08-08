Notable Thursday Option Activity: TKO, TPX, ROOT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in TKO Group Holdings Inc (Symbol: TKO), where a total volume of 6,359 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 635,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 77.7% of TKO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 818,395 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024 , with 1,531 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 153,100 underlying shares of TKO. Below is a chart showing TKO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (Symbol: TPX) options are showing a volume of 14,749 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 75.2% of TPX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $47.50 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 4,216 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 421,600 underlying shares of TPX. Below is a chart showing TPX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Root Inc (Symbol: ROOT) options are showing a volume of 2,279 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 227,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69.5% of ROOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 327,900 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 394 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 39,400 underlying shares of ROOT. Below is a chart showing ROOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

