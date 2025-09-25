Markets
Notable Thursday Option Activity: TGT, GOOGL, TJX

September 25, 2025 — 01:22 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Target Corp (Symbol: TGT), where a total of 46,972 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 56.5% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 8.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $87 strike put option expiring October 03, 2025, with 5,958 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 595,800 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $87 strike highlighted in orange:

Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) saw options trading volume of 226,376 contracts, representing approximately 22.6 million underlying shares or approximately 56.1% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 40.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $240 strike put option expiring September 26, 2025, with 14,360 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

And TJX Companies (Symbol: TJX) saw options trading volume of 23,208 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 49.4% of TJX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $143 strike call option expiring September 26, 2025, with 13,299 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of TJX. Below is a chart showing TJX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $143 strike highlighted in orange:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

