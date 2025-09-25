Notable Thursday Option Activity: TGT, GOOGL, TJX

Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) saw options trading volume of 226,376 contracts, representing approximately 22.6 million underlying shares or approximately 56.1% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 40.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $240 strike put option expiring September 26, 2025, with 14,360 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:
And TJX Companies (Symbol: TJX) saw options trading volume of 23,208 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 49.4% of TJX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $143 strike call option expiring September 26, 2025, with 13,299 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of TJX. Below is a chart showing TJX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $143 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for TGT options, GOOGL options, or TJX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
